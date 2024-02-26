Rugumayo vows not to rest on laurels

MUTHAIGA. Ronald Rugumayo’s place in the pantheon of golf eternity had already been secured once he sunk that six-foot putt to become the first Ugandan to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa on Friday evening.

It was thus fitting that to round off an incredibly impressive week for the Tooro-born star, as he holed out of the par-71 Muthaiga course with back-to-back birdies on No.17 and 18 yesterday morning, a feat he pulled off on successive days of the $2.5m lucrative competition that ended yesterday.

The 31-year-old showcased immense mental fortitude by recovering from a torturous front nine to close with a two-over 73 for an overall aggregate of two-over 286, which will give him arguably his biggest purse in the game since turning professional just over five years ago.

It was always going to be a tough day for Mayo, as he is known by his golf peers. The weight of the occasion was one stumbling block; the other being uncharted territory. But Rugumayo navigated both obstacles successfully.

Hustle & flow

The front nine of Muthaiga is quite challenging with some intimidating par fours, long par threes and the hardest hole on the course – no.8, which is the strong index 1. Rugumayo had to make do with a double-bogey on the day.

Being the final day, the question before tee-off was whether Rugumayo would go aggressive to climb in the money places or play defensive in his first cut.

A bogey on no. 1 set the day off on the wrong note, and Rugumayo struggled to find his rhythm, grappling with the driver and frequently missing greens in regulation thus having to scramble.

The Rugumayo of last year would have folded after going four-over through eight holes. But this is a new Rugumayo. The mental growth to his game has grown so much that his demeanour told of a player who was unfazed.

Rugumayo played a bogey-free back nine that featured two birdies. He missed gilt-edged birdie putts on no.13, 15 and 16, before finishing with a bang on 17 and 18.

Global attention

Yet ultimately, Rugumayo can’t kick himself over whatever may have gone wrong. He has elevated Ugandan golf on the world map and his story, captured immaculately by the DP World Tour, has attracted the attention of eminent golf names like Luke Donald, the Winning European Ryder Cup Team Captain, and the great Sir Nick Faldo.

Rugumayo swings for glory at Muthaiga.



“Ronald congratulations! I can promise you will remember that achievement for the rest of your life! Now onto your next goal!” posted Sir Faldo on his X account after watching Rugumayo’s video clip of the birdie-putt that went viral on Friday and made sure he makes it into the weekend.

“You’ve got a new fan in me Ronald, great playing, continued success and thank you for indeed inspiring your fellow Ugandans and many more juniors around the world playing this game we love,” added the legendary Donald.

Playing for East Africa

From Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the name on everyone’s lips at Muthaiga has been Rugumayo. He attracted the biggest gallery, fielded more interviews than anyone else and had 40-minute commentary gig with the DP World Tour analysts, and his game barely disappointed. Rugumayo knew that he was competing not just for Uganda but East Africa as a whole, and he duly accepted the challenge.

“I am happy with the position that I have managed here. But I didn’t play for myself. And I wasn’t playing for my country only, I was doing this for the whole of East Africa and my fellow guys that didn’t make the cut. And I hope I have inspired a whole new generation to take up golf in Africa,” said the 2017 Uganda Amateur Open champions.

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open just may be the turning point in a career that has promised so much. Rugumayo was already the best golfer in the country, but doubts persisted over whether he could actually succeed in making the cut at the prestigious MKO where all others have failed before.

No resting on laurels

Having broken that barrier, Rugumayo will be back to the Sunshine Tour in South Africa with renewed vigour.

“I cannot go back to Uganda and sit and relax. I have to go back to the Sunshine Tour. My time there has been the game changer to my game. If I spend more time in that tough environment, it will make me a better player,” remarked the soft-spoken Ugandan.

And with the past demons of his trips to the MKO exorcised, Uganda finally has a golf superstar that the game desperately needed to give hope to the thousands of young children playing the game in the country.

Baton to Government

Rugumayo has also made it almost impossible for the government not to pay a keen eye on a sport that was previously deemed to be played by only the elite.

“Congratulations Rugumayo on being the first Ugandan and only East African to make a cut this year. Your success opens doors for a serious conversation on government support for golf. We have the potential to host an even bigger tour that can further open Uganda to the world. Praying for you to conquer the world this weekend,” posted Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Thomas Tayebwa on his social media accounts.

Because of Rugumayo’s accomplishments, the debate of protection of all encroached courses in the country will inevitably be resurrected. Likewise, golf will require more financial investment from government to breed other ‘Mayos’ in Arua, Mbale, Soroti, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Jinja, Namulonge and Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi.

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

Rugumayo Scores:

Day 1: +1 72

Day 2: -1 70

Day 3: E 71

Day 4: +2 73