Sekajugo promises more after Mug win

KAMPALA. Dr James Sekajugo, a name quite synonymous with sport. He was an ever-present figure in the senior national men’s football team set-up as the team doctor.





But, he is now carrying the sports headlines for totally different reasons. He last weekend powered to victory at the Stanbic Monthly Mug tournament played at the Uganda Golf Club.





Even unsure of his handicap, the medical expert returned a score of 62 nett to surprise himself to glory at the par-72 course.





“It was outstanding,” remarked Sekajugo. He would later figure out his handicap is now 18.1. He knew how he got to the podium. “Before, I was aware I was playing badly and I made a few changes to my preparation.





“And knowing that I am a scientifically trained person, I came out ready and I knew I would play better,” he said.





Besides several pars, the sports medicine physician had two birdies on the long par-5 Hole No.3 as well as the short par-3 Hole No.17 facing the club house.





Sekajugo first played golf 12 years ago but he is quite an irregular participant on the course owing to his nomadic kind of work.





“I haven’t been consistent but now I have a little bit of time, so you are going to see more of me,” said the man who has since worked with continental soccer body Caf, global body Fifa and the International Olympic Committee.





He is however cautious. “I was playing too much. I was forcing things so I am giving myself enough time for recovery,” he added.





UGC STANBIC MONTHLY MUG

RESULTS

Overall Winner (L): Jenina Nasimolo 62 nett

Overall Winner (L): James Sekajugo 62 nett

Guest Winner: Denis Mujune

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Charles Mubiru 68 nett (c/b)

B: Israel Arinaitwe 70 nett (c/b)

C: Unni Abhilash 65 nett

LADIES

A: Mackline Nsenga 70 nett

B: Doreen Mwesigye 69 nett