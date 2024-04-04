Solitary birdie spurs Niwamara in Namulonge

Thomas Niwamara did not think it would be too good. Well, for four years now, he has played across more than half of the golf courses in the country.

To shoot 64 nett off handicap 16, Niwamara was a little bit taken by surprise after he produced the best round during the NCBA Monthly Mug Challenge at the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

“The round was good. The weather was a major factor. It was cool. We played a beautiful round,” in a calm voice, Niwamara told this paper.

His scorecard had one birdie, on the descending par-4 Hole No.1. Yet, it proved quite pivotal. “If you get a birdie on the first hole, you gain confidence for the round,” Niwamara stated.

“I did better than I usually do. It was an exceptionally good round for me,” he said. Niwamara made seven pars on Holes No.2, No.3, No.6, No.8, No.9, No.10 and No.13.

The NCBA Monthly Mug has been rebranded as a model to create a scenic atmosphere amongst members and the clubhouse.

Some of the golfers who took part in the NCBA Golf Mug Challenge

“Our purpose at NCBA is to inspire greatness, and our support for golf reflects this commitment,” said NCBA CEO Mark Muyobo.

“We are dedicated to empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals by providing exceptional financial services that enable them to save, invest, and grow their wealth,” he added.

The next Mug tournament comes on April 27.

NCBA MONTHLY MUG CHALLENGE

SENIORS WINNER: Joram Tumwine 69 nett

GROUP WINNERS

LADIES: Charity Atuhaire 74 nett

MEN

GROUP A: Allan Aliira 71 nett (c/b)

GROUP B: Chris Magezi 66 nett