Stan Chart powers up Kabonero’s farewell

Grace Kabonero smiled for the most part of on Wednesday morning at the raised Uganda Golf Club (UGC) club house.

It is not that the weather was perfect. But, with two-year term as UGC lady captain coming to an end, her face while clad in a blue and black dress only cast a heart of satisfaction.

“It is in honour of the lady captain and as you know it is a month of ladies and we want to celebrate,” she said during the press briefing at Kitante.

The event was to launch the customary UGC Lady Captain’s Prize, an annual event organised to either celebrate or bid farewell to a lady captain.

Her event will happen at the par-72 course on Saturday with a field of 230 players expected. The business lady Kabonero’s final day in charge has been backed up by Standard Chartered Bank who announced a sponsorship package of Shs20m.

“It’s an absolute honour for Standard Chartered Bank to collaborate with the ladies’ section of UGC,” remarked CEO Sanjay Rughani whose company has 59 percent of our staff as women with 38 percent in the leadership team.

“Standard Chartered’s brand promise is here for good. We look at life from a long perspective, things that will be there for generations and we believe that golf is one of those sports that will be here for generations.

And there are many business benefits with golf; one of them is to network, to keep fit and it’s a lifelong sport all the way from the juniors to 70-80 years,” he added.

A part of the package has been offered for the professionals with the men set to compete for Shs5m while the lady pro pairing of Irene Nakalembe and Flavia Namakula will have their own kitty of Shs2m to chase on Friday.

Kabonero says about 10 youngsters who are set to compete at the All Africa Junior Golf Championships at Serena Kigo will compete.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Date: March 18

Venue: Uganda Golf Club (Par-72 Course)

Format: Medal

Outgoing Lady Captain: Grace Kabonero

Sponsor: Standard Chartered Bank (Shs20m)