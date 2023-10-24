Stanbic Bank walks in to rekindle Entebbe Open

The Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) believes it has had a relentless fight to rekindle business in the aftermath of Covid-19.

A majority of its calendar events are back and running in bigger fashion, club captain Serwano Walusimbi admits. But one event - the Entebbe Golf Open - had vanished.

The championship has not been played in four years. On Tuesday, the EGC represented by Walusimbi and vice-chairman Casper Okiru announced the return of the Entebbe Open.

The event has bounced back thanks to a sponsorship from Stanbic Bank with a package of Shs100m for the November 1-4 event at the par-71 course.

“We are excited to partner and bring it (Open) back to life,” remarked Stanbic’s head of affluent banking Arthur Kiwanuka who was flanked by the bank’s head of branding Isaac Ajiji.

“Entebbe Club has won the hearts of many golfers. We are doing this to fulfill one of our basic commitments which are to engage and connect with our customers,” said Ajiji.

“But also, the other thing is that we are very big on sports as a brand. This is just a continuation of our love for the sport,” Kiwanuka added.

“We are honoured to be part of this partnership. Entebbe Club looks forward to a long lasting relationship with Stanbic Bank,” said Okiru.

Unlike the rest, the Entebbe Open event is majorly for the professional players and they will compete for a Shs36m kitty over four rounds and it will mark as the second event on the 2023-2024 Safari Tour Series, a build-up to the PGA European Tour event - the Magical Kenya Open.

With the 18th Uganda Professionals Open happening at Kitante this week, EGC believes that they will raise a field of 128 players of varying nationalities including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“We are encouraging them to stay for an extra week to enjoy the beauty that Entebbe Club is,” said Walusimbi. “Stanbic has shown that they have the muscle, the love for the professionals. Shs36m will be shared across the top 20 positions,” he added.

“As professional golfers, it is a dream come true. For the last five years, we have not had an event which is fully professional,” Entebbe pro Davis Kato stated.

Furthermore, Okiru announced that Jubilee Alliance Insurance have presented a brand new Toyota Fortuner on all four days of action as a hole-in-one prize.

PGA EUROPEAN TOUR

TOURNAMENTS’ DETAILS

Dates: November 1-4

Circuit: Safari Tour Series

Pros Kitty: Shs36m

Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

Title Sponsor: Stanbic Bank

Gold Sponsor: Jubilee Alliance Insurance

TOURNAMENT ITINERARY

Nov 1: Media Par-3 Challenge

Nov 1-4: Pros tourney

Nov 3-4: Amateurs Gross Rounds

Nov 4: Subsidiary Category

SAFARI TOUR SERIES

2019 ENTEBBE OPEN - FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Justus Madoya (KEN) 70 66 71 68 275

2 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 73 72 69 69 283

3 Herman Mutaawe (UGA) 70 69 74 71 284

T4 Kopan Timbe (KEN) 66 76 72 71 285

T4 Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 64 75 75 71 285

T6 Greg Snow (KEN) 71 72 74 69 286

T6 CJ Wangai (KEN) 71 70 73 72 286

8 Silver Opio (UGA) 66 79 74 70 289

8 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 74 70 75 71 290

T10 Deo Akope (UGA) 72 74 74 72 292

T10 David Wakhu (KEN) 72 71 74 75 292

T13 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 73 74 72 75 294

T17 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 75 72 73 76 296

T17 Henry Lujja (UGA) 74 71 72 79 296