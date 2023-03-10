Things fall apart for Rugumayo despite hole-in-one

NAIROBI. One double-bogey and six bogeys overshadowed Ronald Rugumayo’s only birdie on the par-five No.7 and historic birdie on No.2 as he ended his opening round, in similar fashion to last year’s start, with five-over 76 on Day One of the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa at the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

Rugumayo’s feat at the 201-yard hole No.2 makes him the first Ugandan to make a hole-in-one on the DP World Tour.

The man nicknamed Mayo made the hole-in-one using an 8-iron with his Callaway Chrome Soft X in the company of Santiago Tarrio of Spain and South African Juan Carlo Ritchie.

Same strategy

“When I reached hole No.2, my caddie just whispered to me; ‘same shot like yesterday’ where I had a tap-in birdie during the Pro-Am. I carried about 180 yards with the wind cutting across with an 8-iron and my favourite ball. It gave me joy to make DP World Tour history,” said the 30-year-old Ugandan.

That achievement was the write home about for Rugumayo who started poorly with seven over at the back-nine having teed off from No.10 and his return of 76 leaves him with a mountain to climb today if he is to become the first Ugandan to make the elusive cut at the Shs6.8b four-day event.

Many bad breaks

“Somethings can be out of control. If you hit the ball center fairway and it gets a bad kick, there is nothing you can do about it. Once the ball leaves your club face, you have no control,’’ said the soft-spoken Tooro-bred.

“I started poorly but it wasn’t because I was swinging badly. I was just unlucky as I endured so many bad breaks. Look at the bad kick I got on No.17 for that double-bogey. But I stayed calm and stuck to the process and managed to play two-under on the front nine. I will give tomorrow my best. And I pray for better luck.”

South African Dylan Mostert and American John Catlin fired seven-under 64 apiece for a share of the lead and with today’s cut estimated at level par, Rugumayo must return a similar jaw-dropping score to stand any chance of being eligible to play the final two days.

14

Rugumayo has an unbelievable reputation of sinking aces on par threes. Since the start of his career, this was Rugumayo’s 14th hole-in-one feat that he achieved on the 201-yar par-three second of Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday. Last month he recorded his 13th at the par-three 16th of Karen Country Club during the Safari Tour Series.





MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

T1. John Catlin (USA) -7 64

T1. Dylan Mostert (RSA) -7 64

T3. Pierre Pineau (FRA) -6 65

T3. Wil Besseling (NED) -6 65