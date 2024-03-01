Three-shot lead for Kabasweka at Entebbe Ladies Open

Pre-tournament favourite Peace Kabasweka assumed an opening three-shot of the Entebbe Ladies Open after shooting a round of three-over 74 Thursday.

The scratch player laboured to the finish with four bogeys on the back nine but still leads the field with a grand bid to add to her 2022 title.

“It was good. I was swinging and putting well,” said Kabasweka. The reigning Uganda Ladies Open champion produced two birdies on the day, on the greens of par-3 Hole No.6 and par-5 Hole No.18.

“The course is in very good condition,” said. But, she wasn’t tidy at the finish after collecting bogeys on Holes par-4 No.3, par-5 No.10, par-3 No.12, par-5 No.15 and par-3 No.16.

“On the par-3s, I just three putted and Hole No.15, I missed the green on my approach shot which went into the bunker and, on for four then two putts. I plan to play in regulation on the next two days,” she added.

Kabasweka is followed by Melon Kyomugisha who carded 77 while Judith Komugisha is third on 81 gross but there are 36 holes to play until the end of the championship Saturday.

In the men’s amateur show, it is the Entebbe-bred 20-year-old Elton Thembo who returned one-under 70 comprising five birdies on Holes par-5 No.1, No.10, par-4 No.11, No.15 and No.16 for a one-shot lead.

“It wasn’t bad. It was okay,” said the youngster who completed Senior Six at Seeta High School in December. “I feel very happy because it is my first time leading a very big competition. I want to stick to my routine,” said the national team rookie.

Thembo, who is chased by Cosmas Ociti and former Uganda Open champion Joseph Cwinyaai, posted bogeys on Holes par-5s No.4 and No.7, No.12 and par-4 No.17.

ENTEBBE LADIES OPEN

LADIES’ DAY 1 LEADERBOARD

1 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 74

2 Melon Kyomugisha (UGA) 77

3 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 81

4 Harriet Kitaka (UGA) 82

T5 Bernadette Musanabera (UGA) 84

T5 Cathy Kwagala (UGA) 84

MEN’S DAY 1 LEADERBOARD

1 Elton Thembo (UGA) 70

2 Cosmas Ociti (UGA) 71

3 Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 73

T4 Reagan Akena (UGA) 74

T4 Amon Bwambale (UGA) 74