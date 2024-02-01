Uganda look to wrestle Victoria Cup from Kenya

Moses Matsiko, the president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU), has been a guiding light, illuminating the paths of many during his tenure at the helm. Countless individuals have benefited in various ways, both on and off the golf course, with numerous amateur players ascending to the national team under his leadership.

The current roster of the national amateur team boasts players who have not only represented Uganda but have also earned golf-oriented scholarships to US-based colleges and universities, a testament to the recommendations from the Matsiko-led board.

Among the 10 selected team members representing Uganda, Titus Okwong stands out as a beneficiary of the opportunities that golf, as a sport, provides for career and livelihood growth.

One goal

Under the coaching of Flavia Namakula, this team has a significant goal – to secure victory in what could be Matsiko's final international event as the head of Ugandan golf.

“I am so happy this tournament finds me in this office,” said Matsiko at the opening and flag-raising ceremony at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante.

“The last time Uganda won in 2019 under the presidency of Innocent Kihika, I was the team manager, which suggests that it will happen again because I am at the helm of the game. I have confidence in Team Uganda. My brothers from Kenya, be ready to face the best golfers in town.”

Matsiko also expressed gratitude to the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) for welcoming Ugandan talents like Godfrey Nsubuga and Mike Alunga, who have significantly elevated their games and are now competing in the US.

Phillip Ochola, Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), commended UGU for their hospitality during the acclimatisation period and praised the pristine condition of the golf course. Ambassadors Paul Mukumbya and George Owino, along with former UGU president Kihika, were acknowledged for their commitment to the game in the region, ensuring the continuity of the Victoria Cup.

East Africa’s Ryder Cup

The Victoria Cup, often likened to East Africa’s Ryder Cup, is a special piece of silverware donated by the legendary Kenyan marathon ace, Moses Tanui.

While Uganda is eager to secure victory, Kenya, having won all editions except the 2019 event, remains a formidable force. The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2023 event begins today as a postponed and delayed competition, with another event already scheduled later this year.

The Kenyan team, led by the 2020 Uganda Open Amateur champion John Lejirma, includes seasoned players such as Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigu, and Dennis Maara. Uganda's celebrated amateur Joseph Cwinyaai will captain the home team, comprising a mix of experienced players and in-form youngsters.

Team Uganda: Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai (captain), Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo

Kenya: John Lejirma (captain), Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Krisch Beiju and Danny Chelogoi

VICTORIA CUP 2023

January 31: Official practice round & flag raising ceremony

Thursday, February 1: Foursomes & Four-ball Better-Ball

Friday, February 2: Foursomes & Four-ball Better Ball

Saturday, February 3: Singles & Subsidiary Stableford Event

Venue: Uganda Golf Club (UGC), Kampala

Roll of Champions

2016: Kenya

2017: Kenya

2018: Kenya

2019: Uganda

2020/21: Covid-19

2022: Kenya

2023: ???

About the Victoria Cup

· The Victoria Cup is an annual golf tournament between the national teams of Uganda and Kenya.