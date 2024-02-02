Uganda to play hunter on Victoria Cup Day II

A valiant effort by Uganda's national amateur golf team yielded little tangible reward after two rounds on Day One of the 2023 Victoria Cup at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course. Uganda concluded with 2.5 points out of a possible eight, while dominant Kenya seized an authoritative lead with 5.5 points.

But a closer look at the games on the day, five out of the eight games easily passed for either flying finishes or photo finishes as they were all decided on the final hole – 18th green.

“My boys were under pressure in the morning but when they calmed down in the evening, the results came. I made a few changes and also gave the juniors a chance who went on to do well. The foursomes where everyone played their own ball made the difference. Tomorrow (today) is a different day and a chance to hunt the leaders,” said Uganda’s coach Flavia Namakula, a celebrated female professional golfer.

Staying positive

Namakula remains optimistic about the upcoming rounds and the opportunity to challenge the leaders.

Kenya's coach, John van Liefland, acknowledged the tight competition and anticipates pressure in the subsequent rounds.

“It is way tighter than what people think and see on the leaderboard,” said Van Liefland. “The first day has not been easy and we will definitely have some pressure in the subsequent rounds. If you notice my senior players didn’t do well in the morning so I benched them. The young guns did well but they weren’t up to par with the Ugandan top seeds who won.”

Uganda's captain, Joseph Cwinyaai, showcased brilliance by winning both matches he participated in. The quartet of Andrew Ssekibejja, Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, and John Musimenta also contributed to Uganda's overall points tally. The competition, delayed from the previous year, will climax with a highly-anticipated Singles Matchplay event in Rounds Five on Saturday.

VICTORIA CUP - DAY 1

OVERALL RESULTS

Kenya 5.5 points

Uganda 2.5 points

GAMES BREAKDOWN

ROUND ONE - FOURSOMES

1. Joseph Cwinyaai & Andrew Ssekibejja (UGA) bt Michael Karanga & Elvis Muigua (KEN) 4&3

2. Dennis Maara & John Lejirma (KEN) bt Joseph Kasozi & Amon Bwambale (UGA) 1-Up

3. Sammy Mulama & Krisch Beiju (KEN) bt Titus Okwong & Elton Thembo (UGA) 1-Up

4. Adel Balala & Ebill Omollo (KEN) bt. Ibrahim Bagalana & Ibrahim Ssemakula 2-Up

ROUND TWO - FOUR-BALL

1. Joseph Cwinyaai & Reagan Akena (UGA) bt Josephat Rono & Danny Chelogoi (KEN) 4&2

2. Dennis Maara & John Lejirma (KEN) bt Andrew Ssekibejja & Elton Thembo (UGA) 2-Up

3. Sammy Mulama & Krisch Beiju (KEN) bt Joseph Kasozi & Amon Bwambale (UGA) 4&2