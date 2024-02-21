Ugandans tee off with world’s finest at Absa Pro-Am in Muthaiga

At least 15 Ugandans are set to participate in the high stakes opening event of the 55th edition of the Magical Kenya Open – The Absa Bank Pro-Am – at the par-72 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.

The tournament promises an exciting blend of DP World Tour, European Tour, and regional Safari Tour players, alongside notable figures from the corporate world, golfing officials, key government figures, and elite amateurs, forming a diverse field of 208 golfers.

Glitz & glamour

While Pro-Am events globally are often sponsor-centric, Ugandan participants view this as a unique opportunity to glean insights from seasoned professionals, expand their social networks, and relish the experience of competing in a high-profile event adorned with glitz and glamour. Notably, the tournament is sanctioned by the DP World Tour, formerly known as the PGA European Tour – a global ranking tour.

Renowned Ugandan professional, Ronald Rugumayo, is paired with the Kenyan trio of John Katiku, Dr. JJ Masiga, and Dr. Paul Ngugi for his final practice round at 12.10pm before the commencement of Day One on Thursday. Entebbe-based David Kamulindwa is the other Ugandan pro that will feature in the tourney that has a prize money of $2.5m (an estimated Shs9.6b).

Expressing his optimism, Rugumayo stated; “I feel good. I have been here for the past week, familiarising myself with Muthaiga. I aim to make the most of my Pro-Am round, enjoy my game, and gain some valuable life lessons and take advice from the seniors.” Rugumayo is sponsored by RwandAir, Absa Uganda, and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

Ugandan presence

Absa Uganda Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa and Marsh Uganda CEO Alex Mukasa, like during last October’s Uganda Open Pro-Am at Uganda Golf Club (UGC), Kitante will have an early feel of the fast Muthaiga greens alongside Biyinzika Poultry International (BPI) CEO Henry Mambwe and seasoned French pro Adrien Saddier.

Nine of the Ugandan amateurs in the field are fully-facilitated by Absa for this once-in-a-lifetime experience after securing the highest points during the qualifier in Kampala at Uganda Open Pro-Am.

UGC Lady Captain Wendy Angu'deyo, with 39 points in the qualifier, is scheduled to play at 8 am alongside Captain Martin Kahara, James Ondigo, and decorated German professional Nick Bachem, who clinched his first European Tour victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open last year.