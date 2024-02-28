UGU boss Matsiko rallies local professionals

Chants of ‘Team Mayo’ and ‘Big Mayo’ echoed in unison from a passionate crowd as Ronald Rugumayo arrived at Entebbe International Airport yesterday morning, basking in the glory of his heroic performance at the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa.

Rugumayo, the sole Ugandan and East African to make the cut at the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, was welcomed by an enthusiastic mob of fans.

A spirited procession escorted him to his home course, the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, where more admirers awaited, still captivated by Rugumayo’s remarkable achievement in breaking the cut jinx for local players.

Game on the rise

Moses Matsiko, president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU), expressed admiration for Rugumayo and disclosed ongoing efforts to secure new partnerships for the talented golfer.

Matsiko stated; “This was foretold by the president emeritus of UGU, Dr. Eric Tiyo Adriko, that a Ugandan would play in either a European Tour or in the US within 10 to 20 years.

“I am pleased to report to him and all Ugandans that this prophecy has been fulfilled. I call upon other local pros to work hard, too.”

As a token of appreciation, UGU pledged a reward of Shs2m, and Matsiko is actively collaborating with the Private Sector and MasterCard Foundation to extend further accolades and support to Rugumayo.

Overflowing with joy upon his return, Rugumayo shared; “I have lived my dream. However, this does not mark the end of my journey. I am fueled with energy to strive harder, and I believe more good things lie ahead.”