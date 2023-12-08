Ultimate test for golfers at Katogo Invitational final

The first season of the Katogo Invitational Golf Series will wrap up at Entebbe Golf Club in yet again an interesting format Saturday.



The quarterly event’s final round presented by I&M Bank is expected to attract a field of more than 100 players to the par-71 course in a new format called ‘Oh Gosh’.

The playing format, again far from usual, is designed in a way that the field will compete in pairings and each individual’s score per hole mattering, according to tournament director Paul Kaheru.

“Form teams of two players each. Record your individual nett score on each hole. The worse nett score of the pair on each hole is the score that will count,” said Kaheru.

“However, each team has a choice of six Holes where the better score counts. But, you must declare this to your marker before you tee-off at the next Hole,” he added.

For players, who will will largely come from either the Katogo or Kabalaza teams, getting familiar with the rules will be key yet wrapping up the championship is equally important.

“It has been a memorable year with the Katogo Invitational. Friends have been made, a lot has been won while battles on the greens have turned into friendships at the 19th hole,” said I&M’s head of marketing and corporate communications Annette Nakiyaga.

“We are doing it all over again this Saturday (today) for one last time and it can only get better,” she added.

Other tournament partners Merca Limited who distribute cars from Victoria Motors, in partnership with GA Insurance, have staked a new Renault car for the hole-in-one prize and other winners will take home air-tickets courtesy of RwandAir.

“We are yet to know the hole though (for the car),” said Katogo chairman Hannington Mpima.

Katogo, whose patrons are Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka and Edward Kabuchu, is an Entebbe Club member group comprising about 100 members since 2008 and they would come together for a meal after a round.