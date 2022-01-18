Blick wants to set the tone in Mbarara rally season opener

Former national rally champion Arthur Blick Jr has promised to set the tone for the championship by clinching the season opener in Mbarara this weekend.

The 2015 champion has yet to find the magic wand in Mbarara. His best showing came in 2019 when he finished second behind Jas Mangat. He also came third in 2015.

“In 2015, we had a good start (to the season) with a podium in Mbarara. We went to win the title,” said Blick Jr in emphasizing the need to start well.

However, Blick Jr, who will be co-driven by his son, Alistair Blick, is yet to receive his shock absorbers for the Mitsubishi Evo X from the UK.

The 12-time MX national champion says they have fixed the suspensions that forced an early retirement late last year.

“The routes (in Mbarara) have a lot of twists on Day One, especially Kakoba and Sanga. That means that the car needs a lot of power,” Blick Jr explained.

“On Day Two, there is a section with a lot of jumps which will give Subaru drivers an advantage.

“Drivers also have to be careful. There is a lot of dust in these sections so you may not be able to see the car in front of you clearly.”

Duncan Mubiru won his third NRC title last year and will fancy his chances of defending the crown like he did in 2015 after his first title.

