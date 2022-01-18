Blick wants to set the tone in Mbarara rally season opener

Recharged.  Blick Jr (also inset) has drawn the marker in his championship ambitions starting with season-opening Mbarara Rally.  PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • The routes (in Mbarara) have a lot of twists.

Former national rally champion Arthur Blick Jr has promised to set the tone for the championship by clinching the season opener in Mbarara this weekend.

