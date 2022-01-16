Mbarara Rally to celebrate life of  Pole Pole

Rest In Peace. Pole Pole brought a lot of life to rally. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • A 23.89km section on Day Two has been named after him and the winner of this will lift a trophy

The 2022 National Rally Championship (NRC) is set to revve off on the weekend of January 22-23rd in Mbarara, as often the season opener.
Like the previous editions where the organisers have been remembering a former rally ace, this edition will honour Wilbert ‘Pole Pole’ who passed on in December 2020.

