Mbarara Rally to celebrate life of Pole Pole
The 2022 National Rally Championship (NRC) is set to revve off on the weekend of January 22-23rd in Mbarara, as often the season opener.
Like the previous editions where the organisers have been remembering a former rally ace, this edition will honour Wilbert ‘Pole Pole’ who passed on in December 2020.
A 23.89km section on Day Two has been named after him and the winner of this will lift a trophy.
Previously, former African champion Charles Muhangi has been honoured at this event. Drivers will do a total of eight sections. Day One has two sections in the morning that is Kakoba(15.16kms) and Sanga (13.18 kms) before drivers go for service.
Inn the afternoon, cars and fans head to Kyeibega Super Special Stage where cars will do two runs. Thereafter, cars will spend the night at Lake View Hotel, Mbarara.
On Day Two, cars will do only three sections that is Charles Muhangi - 44.49km, Pole Pole - 23.89km and Sanga - 13.18km to climax the event.
Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga, the 2021 champions, won this event the last time it was held in 2020 in a Mitsubishi Evo.X.