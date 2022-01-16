Mbarara Rally to celebrate life of  Pole Pole

The 2022 National Rally Championship (NRC) is set to revve off on the weekend of January 22-23rd in Mbarara, as often the season opener.

Like the previous editions where the organisers have been remembering a former rally ace, this edition will honour Wilbert ‘Pole Pole’ who passed on in December 2020.

A 23.89km section on Day Two has been named after him and the winner of this will lift a trophy.

Previously, former African champion Charles Muhangi has been honoured at this event. Drivers will do a total of eight sections. Day One has two sections in the morning that is Kakoba(15.16kms) and Sanga (13.18 kms) before drivers go for service.