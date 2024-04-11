Favourite Mangat, crews wary of rain

The ongoing rains could go a long way in deciding the destiny of the Southern Motor Club (SMC) Masaka rally that runs for two days from Saturday.

Drivers are likely to brave slippery roads during the second round of the 2024 National Rally Championship (NRC) in the districts of Masaka and Kyotera.

Three-time national champion Jas Mangat, co-driven by Enoch Olinga in a Hyundai i20, won the season opener in Mbarara.

This race presents a chance for Mangat/Olinga to stamp their authority on the seven-race championship.

However, the challenge will stretch beyond other crews. “We have no idea how the road will behave with the rain,” Olinga said.

“It’s not until we go and recee tomorrow (today) that we can be able to judge,” he added ahead of the 228.98km event.

Up to 31 rally drivers made entries but that number was trimmed by one as Yassin Nasser opted to take a break.

Nasser crashed his Ford Fiesta during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Kenya Safari Rally.

Mangat’s competition could be cut further if Ronald Ssebuguzi doesn’t heal in time for the event.

The two-time national champion has spent this past week suffering from conjunctivitis (red eyes) which could keep his Ford Fiesta Proto at home.

In the event that he doesn’t make it, homeboy Ponsiano Lwakataka, also a former national champion, will be widely expected to take the mantle.

“Lwakataka knows these roads better than all of us so that makes him a tough opponent,” Olinga said.

Drivers will brave 116.13km tomorrow and a further 112.85km on Sunday. Cars will undergo scrutineering on Friday.

SMC Masaka Rally

Saturday

Competitive distance 47.43km

Transport distance 68.06km

Sunday

Competitive distance 63.08km

Transport distance 49.77km

NRC Standings

Jas Mangat 60 points

Jonah Kansiime 53

Ponsiano Lwakataka 49

Mustafa Mukasa 41