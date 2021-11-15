Hamilton conjures up magical Brazil win from 10th to reignite title race

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton speaks during a press conference held after Brazil's Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, or Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, on November 14, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hamilton was on target to get a point for the fastest lap until Red Bull hauled in Sergio Perez (fourth) for a change of tyres on the penultimate lap in a move that duly paid off.
  • When told that Verstappen was not being investigated on the team radio Hamilton replied "Of course not" with understandable sarcasm after all the obstacles he was having to overcome.

Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second to give a major boost to his quest for a record eighth world championship.
Hamilton had to overcome a mountain of adversity with his first win since Russia which left him 14 points adrift of Verstappen with three races of the season remaining. 

