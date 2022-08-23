How Uganda managed only third in FIM Africa Championship

South African lived up to expectations as they raced to the 2022 Mountain Dew FIM Africa Motocross of Africa Nations Championships overall title over the weekend at the Victoria Race Track in Garuga.

Coming into the event as defending champions, South Africa were tipped to win it and they did so in spectacular fashion, beating Zambia by one point to head home with the trophy.

The continental showpiece was only returning after two years of disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Riders from South Africa dominated most of the categories to help their country to four wins out of the seven classes.

In the end, South Africa tallied 654 points, one ahead of chasing Zambia.

Hosts Uganda settled for third place and had Gift Sebuguzi as the only category winner on the weekend. The 12-year old took victory in the MX Lite class after beating South Africa’s Ronald Graven in the first and third Heats.

Team captain Alestair Blick, who finished third in MX1, Miguel Katende and Fatuh Kiggundu, second in MX65cc and MX2 respectively, were some of Uganda’s top performers.

Maxine Van Pee, Fortune Ssentamu, the Omar brothers, Waleed and Wazir were all missing in action for Team Uganda.

South Africa too strong

It was all about South Africa when the action got underway on Saturday.

Jayden Proctor (MX1), Callan Broskie (MX2), Breece Romans (MX125), and Aiden Retief (MX65) all raced to victory in their categories.

Zambia were not far off in the competition and gave South Africa a run for their money.

There were victories for Zambia’s Dale Holiday in the vets and Leah Heygate in the ladies’ categories as Zambia put pressure on the eventual winners.

Uganda’s 578 points were only enough for third place while Kenya came fourth on 346.

Riders from Botswana were some of the first to arrive but the competition came to an end before their bikes could arrive in the country.

Tadiwa Tafa in the WMX and Radikolo Linchwe in the MX Lite were, however, able to hire bikes and collect some points for Botswana.

Overall points tally

South Africa - 654

Zambia -653

Uganda -578

Kenya -346

Botswana -37