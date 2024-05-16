Karan Patel first to deliver after cash boost

With just a few hours to the start of the 2024 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, Kenyan driver Karan Patel received a boost from KCB Bank Uganda.

The reigning Africa Rally Championship winner was one of three drivers who benefitted from a Shs60m sponsorship package from the bank, the other two being Uganda’s Oscar Ntambi and Micheal George Mukula Jr.

At the unveiling of the package held last Thursday at Nile Hotel in Jinja, Patel commended the bank for continuously supporting his endeavours.

He said, “This is my second time to be sponsored by KCB Bank and I am thrilled by the Bank's steadfast commitment towards fostering my talent.”

He also assured his supporters of a great weekend of rally from which he planned to collect points to start his title defense on a high.

Patel went on to bring his Skoda Fabia R5 home in one hour, 45 minutes and 11.6 seconds to win the first event of the ARC calendar ahead of Uganda’s Jas Mangat and Kenya’s Hamza Anwar.

The three-day event traversed districts of Jinja and Buikwe, covering a total distance of 525.91km.

Karan Patel can smile all year.

The Pearl of Africa Rally, which is a showcase of motorsport excellence in Uganda, captivates local and international rally enthusiasts across East Africa and beyond, and has often attracted big drivers in pursuit of the continental top prize.

Still here

Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, shared her enthusiasm, emphasizing the bank's unwavering dedication to promoting rally talent and nurturing Uganda's sporting landscape towards unprecedented growth.

She said: "As KCB Bank Uganda, it is with immense pleasure that we announce our sponsorship to Micheal Mukula Jr, Oscar Ntambi and Karan Patel which illustrates our commitment to supporting sport and elevating the performance of both Ugandan and regional drivers. We also recognize the unifying power of sports within our communities and its pivotal role in driving national development and making Uganda a better place to live and work."

She further elaborated, "Our contribution of Shs80m the organization of this year's Pearl of Africa Rally and Shs60m to the drivers not only gives an opportunity to showcase the remarkable talent of local and regional rally drivers but also fosters a spirit of excellence and camaraderie.”

Kenyan driver Karan Patel flying in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Mukula Jr., cruising in a Subaru Impreza Gr, posted two hours, six minutes and 24.5 seconds to finish second in Division One. He ended up fifth in the ARC category and sixth on the National Rally Championship (NRC) standings.

In the NRC standings, Mangat and Ronald Sebuguzi finished the event in first and second positions, respectively.

Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally

Results-ARC drivers

Karan Patel (Kenya) 01:45:11.7

Jas Mangat (Uganda) 01:46:54.4

Hamza Anwar (Kenya) 01:51:39.0

Micheal Mukula Jr. (Uganda) 02:06:24.5