Kikankane to return to Subaru GBV for NRC finale

It is fair to say Duncan Mubiru has had little success since switching from a Subaru GBV to a Ford Fiesta Proto in the National Rally Championship.

In fact, the Kikankane crew has struggled to finish events in the Proto and their only success came when they won the Masaka Rally in August.

And after yet another DNF in the recently concluded Kaliro Sugar Rally, Mubiru is set to return to his championship winning car as the last leg of the NRC goes to Western Uganda in December.

The machine had taken a break after getting turbo and suspension issues in the Safari Rally early this year but returns to the roads with the season ending and the driver out of contention for the championship.

The event in the districts of Ntungamo and Rukungiri, for Mubiru, will be all about entertaining his fans and preparing for next season.

“We shall be there to entertain our fans and prepare for next season,” Mubiru told Daily Monitor.

“The new car has issues so we shall now be turning to the GBV,” he added.

The Proto is said to need a new engine, something that cannot be achieved before the season finale.

Winning the championship is no longer a possibility for Kikankane. The crew has collected just 110 points and is in 12th place on the log.

Rival Ponsiano Lwakataka tops the standings with 332 points while Jonas Kansiime, Byron Rugomoka and Umar Dauda have 271.5, 254 and 243 points.

With Lwakataka expected to miss the final event of the season, victory for Kikankane and depending on how other drivers perform, could see the log leader landing his third NRC title.

National Rally Championship

Standings

Lwakataka -332

Kansiime -271.5

Rugomoka -254

Dauda -243

Next event: Kigezi Boona Rally

Dates: December 9-11