Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen won the sprint at the Red Bull Ring circuit on Saturday to secure pole for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Starting from the front of the grid the world champion comfortably held off the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to turn the air orange as his army of Dutch fans set off flares in celebration.

"It was great to see, a lot of smoke at the end with all the orange," Verstappen said, after doing a lap of honour in a Red Bull buggy.

As well as claiming pole in Sunday's 11th race of the season, Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings.

George Russell for Mercedes took fourth ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who made his way through much of the field after starting in 13th.

There was drama at the start when first Fernando Alonso's Alpine refused to budge when the formation lap began with the double world champion's race over before it had begun.

Then as the pack formed for the start Zhou Guanyu had an issue at the back. "The engine switched off guys," the Alfa Romeo driver reported. the field were sent on a second formation lap.

Verstappen held off the Ferraris at the first corner to enjoy a smooth win, his third on the trot after taking both grand prix staged at the circuit in the Styrian mountains last year.

Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix, shaped by the finishing order of Saturday's sprint at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg:

Front row

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

2nd row

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

3rd row

Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull)

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)

4th row

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)

5th row

Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)

6th row

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes)

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)

7th row

Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)

Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull)

8th row

Alex Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull)

9th row

Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes)

10th row

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)