Moil team register positives on first Ford Fiesta outing

The FMU Champions Sprint held at the Extreme Park in Busiika on Boxing Day marked the end of the motor rally season.

Several top crews took part but most of the attention was on 2019 National Rally Championship winner Yasin Nasser, debuting his Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The Ford Fiesta Rally2, formerly known as Ford Fiesta R5 MK. II, is a rally car developed and built by M-Sport to comply with Group Rally2 regulations. It is based upon the Ford Fiesta Road car and made its debut in 2020.

The crew left fans on their feet with every run and went on to post the fastest time to take the day, winning the motorbike that was on offer for the event’s victor.

“It wasn’t a bad outing considering we still have a lot to learn about the car,” Moil team navigator Ali Katumba told Daily Monitor.

“We wanted to try it out and see,” he added.

The team has not taken part in any of the local events this year and are yet to decide on whether to enter the NRC in 2023.

Most of the focus will be on the Africa Rally Championship.

“There was good competition from senior drivers. We didn't expect to match them but surprisingly, we beat them.

“We are now more confident. It will take time for us to get used to the car but we'll keep trying.

“By the time we start ARC we shall have mastered a lot. It is a good car.”

Meanwhile Mike Mukula Jr, cruising in a Subaru Impreza N14, came second, 11 seconds behind Nasser and that was enough to help him to the 2022 Sprint Championship.

This was consolation to Mukula, who lost the Clubman Rally Championship to Muhammed Bwete after a roll in the first section of the Kigezi-Boona rally.