Motorsport heads to Bukedea District

The second round of the National Rally Championship will be hosted in Bukedea District for the first time in the history of the sport in Uganda.

The event which is organized by Eastern Motor Club which is code named ‘Visit Bukedea Rally 2023' is due March 10-12. The cars will traverse all the sub counties and major towns in the district.

While attending the Kaliro Rally last year in Iganga, the state Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang was blown away by the turn up of participants and fans and called on the organizers to take the sport to different parts of eastern Uganda as a way to promote tourism.

The big crowds also mean extra benefits for the people running businesses in such areas.

Eastern Motor Club say they also have the backing of the area Woman MP and Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Annet Anita Among, who is a well-known supporter and lover of sports.

It will be the second time she is throwing her weight behind a sporting event in Bukedea, which hosted the finals of the Uganda Cup between KCCA and Vipers in the 2017/18 season.

“We are happy that we are opening up the sport to the new area. The name of our club (Eastern) speaks for itself so we have a responsibility to take the sport to all parts of eastern Uganda," organizing committee chairman Kees Kagolo told Daily Monitor.

The cars are expected to go through the areas of Missio, Kokoli, Kabarwa, Aminit, Aligoi, Kidongole among others.