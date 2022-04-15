Muwonge eyes CAC victory

The first round of the 2022 regional championship, the Central Motocross Championship (CAC) is set to be held this weekend at the redesigned Victoria Raceway track, Garuga.

Filbert Muwonge, son of two-time National rally champion, Suzan Muwonge, will be making his debut at the two-round regional championship.

Round two will be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December.

The eight-year-old rider is in his second year of racing and will be facing Kenyan riders he raced against in the last two years.

He will be racing in the 50cc class on a KTM bike model 2021.

"The entire team has trust in our rider, he never disappoints, " said his team manager, Pius Ssentamu after their last training on Monday.

“His aggressiveness and consistency are just on point, the team just prays for a safe ride always,” he added.

Muwonge is the 2021 50CC defending champion, currently leading the same local championship with 120 points after two events.

Uganda is lining up another 54 riders to defend the regional title they won in 2019. Riders from Kenya, Tanzania, and Democratic Republic of Congo are expected to grace the event.