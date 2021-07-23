Nasser: A lone warrior in Tanzania seeking new luck

By John Batanudde More by this Author

After failing to impress at the just concluded World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari rally in Kenya last month Moil Rally Team of Yassin Nasser and Ali Katumba are optimistic that they are going to do better this weekend.

Fifth time

They are the only Ugandan crew in Tanzania for the third round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) starting today. It ends on Sunday.

The will be the fifth time they will race in Tanzania after dropping out on three occasions in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The only time they have finished an event in Tanzania was during the national event which was the Guru-Nanak rally in 2020.

Katumba is expecting a better performance in their Subaru GVB.

“We have higher chances this time. We are going with a better car compared to the last events where we used the Subaru N10, “said Katumba.

“We fixed the car (after the Safari) and it’s now better.

“We had a misfiring engine during the Safari Rally which forced us to drop out,” he added.

On the routes, Katumba said that they are one of the best being closed routes they give the driver to push the car. Drivers will do 10 sections.

Jas Mangat, fifth on the ARC standings on 21 points, pulled out of the event at the 11th hour due to business commitments.

Duncan Mubiru is not in Tanzania having spent an arm and a leg on the Safari Rally.