Nasser glad to have gained exposure

Yasin Nasser (L) and co-driver Ali Katumba. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

By  John Batanudde

Yasin Nasser and his co-driver Ali Katumba have made so many gains over the past four seasons that included winning a national rally title two years ago.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.