Pearl of Africa rally returns in May with ‘yellow card’

Speed Champ. Manvir Baryan (R) and Drew Sturrock on the podium after winning the Pearl of Africa Rally in 2017. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • According to Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FiA)-ARC calendar, the Pearl Rally will be held on May 13-15 and will be the third round of the 2022 season. It has previously been held in August.

The Pearl of Africa Rally – the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) hosted by Uganda – is set to return this year.

