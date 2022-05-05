Rough test in offing

With one day to the start of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, drivers are worried of the rough sections and long transport distance in the event.

Navigatar Aaron Nsamba, who will be calling notes for Addy Musoke said the event will be tricky for drivers and will require a lot of brains.He pointed out the Shekhar Mehta (25.56Kms), Kivuvu(20.45kms) and Kasaku (32.32Kms) sections which are rough and could take out a lot for drivers.

Grand plan

“We are going to be doing two sections before going to service,” he said.

“But with the rough and total distance in between it will be very difficult for a crew to prepare the car if it gets a problem,” he added.

Long sections tend to favour the big and strong cars and this gives the edge to the foreign legion of drivers.

At sone point in the event, drivers will have to go a distance of 12-18 kms of transport distance.

Ugandan drivers will be out to score points and must decide whether to fight with the big boys chasing ARC points or keep eyes on the NRC.

The crew of Hassan Alwi and Enoch Olinga was the last to win the Pearl for Uganda in 2016 and this event presents another opportunity for local drivers to ensure the trophy stays home.

It will be tough, though. The foreign crews of Kenya’s Karan Patel, Zambia’s Leroy Gomes and Amanraaj Rai are all here ready for action.

McRae Kimathi, Jeremiah Wahome, Maxime Wahome, and Anwar Hamza from kenya will also be ready to challenge for top honors.

The event is already underway and scrutineering of cars started Wednesday morning in Namanve and will come to an end today.

The machines will rev off on Saturday for the coveted showpiece.