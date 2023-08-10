Ssentamu, Stav lead Uganda in FIM Africa championship

Riders Fortune Ssentamu, Stav Orland and Miguel Katende are positive that Uganda’s motocross team will be able to challenge for honours at the August 11-13 FIM Africa Championship in Cape Town, South Africa.

The event will be hosted by Motorsport South Africa at Cape Town's renowned Zone 7 track.

Ssentamu and Stav missed the 2022 championship which was hosted in Uganda but think they have a lot to add to the team this time round.

“We are more than ready, happy to be back on the team and we are looking forward to scoring vital points,” Ssentamu told Daily Monitor.

The two riders will be competing in the MX2 Championship and Ssentamu adds that they are travelling with some advantage over other Ugandan riders as they got a chance to do two South African National Championships.

In the last event they did in SA, Stav finished second and Ssentamu managed eighth position in the MX2 category.

Katende, who is from competing at the World Championships in Romania, is another rider to watch in the 65cc – one he is actually tipped to win.

Uganda finished third in last year’s event in Garuga, where South Africa won and Zambia finished second.

Ugandan riders confirmed for this event:

MX 50: Jude Kyle Musedde, Jamairah Makumbi, Noel Ssekamwa, Faith Deedan Angel, Abigali Katende, Elie Mitima, Eadric Musede, Solomon Winyi, Israel Mpuga and Abigali Muwanguzi.

MX 65: Migel Katende, Jonathan Katende, Haruna Ramathan Mubiru, Larry Ssekamwa, Ashraf Mbabazi Jr, Isaac Mitima, Ethan Musede and Rashid Mutebi.

MX Lites: Jerome Mubiru, Ron Young, Dan Emmanuel Mitima and Jason Burrows

MX 125: Milton Obote Akaki, Waleed Al Muzahim Al Omar, Shadrack Nsubuga Kreidah, Daryl Muhindo and Alon Orland.

MX2: Jonathan Muhindo, Stav Orland and the returning Fortune Emmanual Ssentamu.

MX 1: Isima Mukiib