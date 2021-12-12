Verstappen wins 'insane' first world title on last lap

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen sits in his car on the grid of the Yas Marina Circuit before the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hamilton stayed out and saw the Dutchman erode his lead with every lap.
  • Another safety car on lap 54 enabled Verstappen to pit again and switch to soft tyres.

Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, leaving Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes shell-shocked.
Just as it seemed Hamilton was heading for his eighth world title, Verstappen took advantage of a crash by Nicholas Latifi that effectively set up a one-lap dash for the title.
Verstappen and Hamilton, who began the race level on points, started that lap wheel to wheel but the 24-year-old Red Bull driver pulled away to take the chequered flag.

