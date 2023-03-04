Mwere blistering in one-man top scorer race

Jinja Lions were supposed to be mere pretenders to the Fufa Beach Soccer league throne when it kicked off last month.

From just an anecdote in the title contention conversation, the Jinja side, two years into the top flight status, have defied the odds to lead the table with 12 points from five matches - thanks to the goal scoring heroics of a certain Nicholas Mwere.

They are tied on points with second-placed Mutoola Beach even when it's too early to dream.

Mwere's well punctuated 10 goals have made them instant dark horses and a side no longer taken lightly.

The name Mwere gained notoriety late last year when he scored four goals against Comoros over two legs to qualify the Beach Soccer national team - Sand Cranes - to the Afcon tourney held in Mozambique.

Sadly, he didn't make the cut in the final team to Maputo but the desire to cement a slot with the Sand Cranes is driving him like crazy to score for fun in the league.

You can bet he will face stiff competition for the golden boot from Mutoola Beach's Sharif Apuuli (six goals) and Baker Lukooya of St Lawrence University (SLAU) who is the reigning league MVP.

It would be foolhardy to rule out notable net busters Ronald Magwali (SLAU), Paul Nsege (Mutoola Beach) and Isaac Ishioke (KIU) who are yet to hit the ground running but once on fire, they can tend to be unstoppable.

SLAU back with vigour

This afternoon Jinja Lions will be out of action as Davis Nnono's SLAU play two catch up matches against Grace Church and Kiringente at the Mutoola Resort Beach-Mukono.

The four-time winners are third on the log with nine points from three matches and if everything goes according to the script, they will be top with 15 points at the end of the day.

Three-time winners Mubs will also be out for maximum points against Grace Church and Wolves as they seek to improve their three-point tally from two matches.

Fufa Beach Soccer League

Sunday at Mutoola Resort Beach, Mukono

Grace Church vs. SLAU

Mubs vs. Wolves

Kiringente vs. SLAU

Mubs vs. Grace Church

MS Sand Lions vs. Wolves

