Super Wednesday in UPL title race

After 1,627 days, a new-look Namboole Stadium will host two the Startimes Uganda Premier League title defining ties today - Bul vs. Vipers and KCCA vs.SC Villa - much to the delight of an expectant football nation.

From video clips and photos circulating on social media, Namboole, it seems, finally has a pitch worthy of the home of football, seats for everyone and trendy dressing rooms.

For the neutrals, returning to a glittering Namboole since November 17, 2019 to catch the league fiesta will be worth spending the Labour Day - and the highly billed football fanfare on a public holiday may be achieved.

Bul winger Reagan Kayiwa. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Table leaders Kitara have sent a crystal clear message to their title rivals Vipers, Bul and SC Villa - catch us if you can.

Put succinctly, this a moment of reckoning in a fiercely contested for title race, with Vipers in second with 46 points from 24 matches 'visiting' third-placed Bul with whom they are tied on points.

That will be just three hours before Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA, sixth in the log with 39 points from 24 matches, seek to extinguish nemesis SC Villa's title hopes in an ageless duel under the floodlights.

Viper striker Yunus Ssentamu. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos, with 45 points from 24 matches, had to dig deep to edge Gaddafi 1-0 in their last outing and will bank on gifted playmaker Patrick Kakande who netted the winner for salvation against KCCA.

The Serb's other tasks will be aligning SC Villa's ever changing defensive backline to tame KCCA protagonist Muhammad Shaban who leads the golden boot race with 15 strikes.

They could also resharpen his other forwards Charles Lwanga, Hakim Kiwanuka and Umar Lutalo to rise up to the occasion.

SC Villa midfielder Umar Lutalo celebrates a goal. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

In a season characterised by its unpredictability, the presence of game-in-hand fixtures has emerged as a crucial factor in the crucial final bend - which points to more twist and turns even after today's contests.

Vipers vengeance mission

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Bul stunned Vipers 3-2 at their back on December 22 last year - most notably, the axing of two coaches Leonard Neiva and Livingstone Mbabazi.

The desire to avenge that loss remains steadfast for Richard Wasswa's Venoms that are reeling off a 1-all draw with Maroons at home and want to reestablish their league dominion.

To break down Bul's steely backline of Tom Ikara, Nicholas Mwere, Ronald Otti, Walter Ochora and Hillary Onek, the Vipers' attacking quartet of Allan Okello, Eric Kambale, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa might have to fire on all cylinders.

Referee Dick Okello will be in charge of Bul against Vipers. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Yet, Abbey Kikomeko can also unleash an attacking trio led by ten-goal hero Alex Kitata, Reagan Kalyowa and Martin Aprem to probe the Vipers' suspect defence that keeps rotating with new faces in each game.

The unpredictable highly-anticipated clash promises to live up to the hype and holders Vipers must make the neutral venue leverage count if they are to retain the trophy.

At the moment, Kitara seems to own a crucial advantage with the most favourable remaining fixtures among title contenders but there are still many pointers to a nail-biting season conclusion never witnessed before.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Wednesday fixtures at Namboole

Bul vs. Vipers, 4pm

KCCA vs. SC Villa, 7pm



Both games live on Fufa TV

Bul vs. Vipers: last five meetings

22/12/23: Vipers 2-3 Bul

23/05/23: Bul 1-1 Vipers

17/12/22: Vipers 2-1 Bul

12/06/22: Vipers 1-3 Bul

09/02/22: Bul 1-3 Vipers