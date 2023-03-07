Aden tour an eye opener

Aden Carl Joseph, Africa’s top billiards player, completed his week-long tour to Uganda on Monday morning unbeaten apart from a 7-4 loss in the final of 13-man competition to Habib Ssebuguzi.

According to him, the most exciting part was setting foot at the centre of the earth when he crossed Latitude 0° at Kayabwe in Mpigi District on his way to Masaka.

To the Ugandans, it’s the money they will remember. In all the four money challenges he had with Ugandan players, he collected a sum of $6,000 (about Shs22m).

So confident was Aden that during the 13-man competition at Black Sheep Arena in Mukono on Friday, he staked $200 to win the tournament. Of course he was stunned by Pool Cranes captain Ssebuguzi in the final and lost his bet but he won all the games that mattered.

A ghost indeed!

Aden, commonly known as ‘The Ghost’ has a knack for winning, some fans call it luck. Apart from the two games he had against Azali Lukomwa at Dice Lounge in Munyonyo and Glorious Ssenyonjo in Nyendo-Masaka that he won easily, he proved to be out of this world.

In a sellout challenge against Caesar Chandiga at Tickles and Giggles in Kiwatule on Saturday night, a game that was watched on YouTube by more than 1,000 viewers, lasting more than four hours, Chandiga seemed to be in charge. Indeed, he was. In one of the best showdowns, Chandiga had four breaks and finish (A’s) and five one-visits.

At some stage, Chandiga was leading 14-7 then it came to a point when he needed one game to win the total stake of $1,000! Out of nowhere, Aden won all the five games he needed. It took two dry breaks from Chandiga with Aden doing the cleaning job. The South African also had three breaks and finish!

He fist-pumped before a cold crowd that had just witnessed their star, whom they idolise as the “Scorpion” stung to death. Six A’s and six one-visits summed up Aden’s performance leaving the Scorpion speechless for minutes as he clung to his cue stick.

Sejjemba the redeemer

Many hoped the little magician Ibrahim Sejjemba, the Pool King, would be the redeemer on Aden’s final assault. Probably he was fatigued, many hoped.

A neatly set venue at Mryner Sports Centre, in Zzana saw hundreds turn up to witness the battle of the finest on a premium Supreme table.

Aden’s teammate Rivaldo Jeaven, who had made light work of current Seed One Ibrahim Kayanja the night before in a curtain raiser, would come back to torment Rashid ‘Dog City’ Wagaba in a $600 challenge winning 13-4.

It was a tight game and both players went toe-to-toe with Aden taking charge of the first two frames. Soon he was overtaken by sublime performances from Sejjemba with fans chanting and donating money whenever he made a clearance.

Even when the crowd went rowdy, Aden remained still, taking his time to vape in between frames and have a sip of Coca-Cola waiting for the right opportunity to hit just like a spitting cobra.

Sejjemba took a healthy 6-3 lead but when Aden tied the game 12-all, the tension in the crowd grew as Sejjemba asked for a timeout. On resumption, Aden took the lead for the first time since the opening two frames and there was no turning back. At 1:30am after about four-and-a-half hours, he was smiling with the $2,000 total stake.

Aden, who confessed that he no longer trains but challenge players on the table boasted in an earlier interview; “no one can beat me in Uganda”.

His next stop is in Nairobi where the father of one will have three games before returning home.

What next?

Now the momentum has been built, what next? Aden’s visit set a precedent. The biggest takeaway is that fans are willing to pay. A VVIP table at the Mryner and Tickles was Shs200,000 with all venues charging Shs10,000 for ordinary tickets.

Peter Kyobe, the Pool Association of Uganda publicist, who organised the event alongside former national champion Sula ‘Kawujjo’ Matovu, agreed there were big lessons.

“It is an eye opener. More competitive games can be organised because there are fans willing to pay with others online,” Kyobe said.

But former national team captain Alfred ‘Black sheep’ Gumikiriza, said it’s a challenge for the players to step up.

“Having such top players visit Uganda is a blessing to the sport. It challenges the players to work harder and learn from people who have made it,” Gumikiriza said.

Joseph Aden tour to Uganda

Ibra Sejjemba 16-21 Aden ($2,000)

Caesar Chandiga 20-21 Aden ($2,000)

Glorious Ssenyonjo 7-16 Aden ($1,000)

Azali Lukomwa 4-15 Aden ($1,000)