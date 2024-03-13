Adong comes of age, Mpoma dominates

Ndejje University has a habit of throwing up surprises. After a lukewarm year, they won the Uganda Open in Gulu. On Women’s Day, they repeated the same feat when the less fancied Lindah Adong Acio, who just started playing woodball last year, won the sixth edition of the Women’s Day tournament that was held at Lubiri Nnabagereka Primary School in Kampala.

Adong, a first-year student at the Luweero-based university, was part of the Inter-University team that won the AUUS Games last December at Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

Putting up an enviable score of 52 strokes, four-over par, in the first round, Adong shot 53 in the second round to finish the day with 105 strokes to lift the annual championship held to celebrate women in the sport. The women have actually put up a stellar performance in the past with Christine Birungi, now Africa’s top-ranked player.

Florence Mukoya of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) took silver with 112 strokes with last year’s MVP Joyce Nalubega taking bronze with 114 points.

It was a superb day for Adong, who also won the mixed doubles with Alfred Nsabimana with 48 strokes, two better than the second-placed pair of Simon Peter Otim and Lynette Vanessa.

“We’re building a new team. In the past, we built around Joan (Nahurira) and Alverah (Mukamarinda) but we have a new crop of players now. I am very happy with her performance,” head coach Onesmus Atamba said.

Mpoma mean business

Mpoma Girls were champions for the second year running of the youth category winning the team event with 232 strokes beating Luzira SS to gold by three strokes. St Joseph's SS Naggalama was third with 237 strokes.

Mpoma's Annet Nabwire and Tracy Muyama finished sixth overall to win gold in doubles with 62 strokes. The event was won by Florence Mukoya and Immaculate Mirembe of MUBS.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Public Services were winners of the open category with a combined 477 strokes ahead of Makerere University Business School (484) and Kampala University (497).

Ahmadiyya Muslim School bossed the junior category with Mariam Namulondo (31) and Fatuma Naigaga (39) completing a 1-2. Teopister Nakabazzi of Lubiri Nnabagereka PS finished third in individual rankings.