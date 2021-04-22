Afcon debut should bury below-par season

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The just concluded National Beach Soccer League happened in a whirlwind. St Lawrence University (SLAU) prevailed among the six clubs that managed to compete in the eight-day event held at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The competition was narrowed down with beach soccer giants KIU, Mutesa I Royal University, Isabeti, Wolves and Talented not taking part due to various reasons.

SLAU, Buganda Royal Institute, Kiringente, Mubs, Mutoola and Entebbe Sharks made the journey as Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) wanted to give the national team – the Sand Cranes – a chance to play before next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Better prepared

“Of the 10 matches played, we won nine and lost one to Buganda Royal who came second. That shows that we were the better prepared team,” SLAU coach Davis Nono says. To win their third league trophy, SLAU banked on the proven experience of national team players like Medi Kibirige, Rica Byaruhanga, Sulaiman Ochero, Baker Lukooya and Allan Katwe.

“All the players that were at the new standard Njeru pitch got an opportunity to exercise on an international pitch. Previously we have been battling at half pitches at Entebbe Lido Beach and Mutoola Beach,” Nono notes.

Uganda qualified for the Afcon after their would-be opponents Ghana withdrew last month.

Ray of hope

UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi saw tangible benefits. “It showed us the fit players that we had ignored on the national team before and also provided a healthy competition for Sand Cranes slots amongst the players,” Mutabazi argues.

The national team is set to enter residential camp at Njeru early next month to prepare for the continental showpiece due May 23-29 in Dakar. “We know some clubs are aggrieved but we are going to discuss their issue when the league resumes in August,” he added.

Beach Soccer League Individual accolades

Champions: SLAU

MVP: Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda)

Top Scorer: Swalleh Ssimbwa

(SLAU, 30 goals)

Best Goalkeeper: Ronald Mutebi

(SLAU)

Best Coach: Davis Nnono (SLAU)

