Agogo will to inspire Gulu children

Every Sunday for the last six years, Isaac Agogo, a retired footballer turned coach, holds football clinics with children from as young as six taking part. His passion for coaching forced him to cut his playing career short and inspire others

Agogo has also founded Gulu Sports Academy on top of coaching deaf children with Disability Africa, an organization that works with communities to explore causes which exclude disabled young people.

“I get so happy every time I see kids come and play together. They look excited, healthy and get the chance to socialize with their peers, to me that is an achievement” says the 31 year old who played for Gulu University as a striker in the Fufa Big League.

In 2019, he was among the eight finalists picked for Arsenal and its online money transfer partner World Remit “Future Stars” coaching programme, which was a massive milestone for him.

Saturday saw him get the chance to inspire football lovers as a keynote speaker at the inspire lovers at the Guinness Bright House in Gulu.

Without a concrete source of resources, Agogo has friends and well-wishers coming to his aid to keep children’s football dreams alive for as long as he can.

He also has to deal with negative people who do not want to see change in the community yet he believes football is a very powerful tool for