Kitara continue pursuit of rare double dream

There have been a number of Cinderella stories in the Stanbic Uganda Cup that have rocked in recent times.

From Onduparaka in 2016, Paidha Black Angels in 2017, Proline in 2019 and Police last year, they have come in plenty.

That is the nature of the cup that provides a platform for some sweet underdog stories from the lower leagues and the non-league teams to attempt a shot at national fame.

Two teams that fit that storyline face each other on Saturday as Kitara host Northern Uganda Regional League side Pajule Lions in the first leg of their semifinal tie in Masindi.

Unlike Pajule, Kitara is competing on two fronts in both the Cup and the Uganda Premier League.

Their coach Brian Ssenyondo has often underplayed the double-talk but the drum beats from Kitara fans sound otherwise.

Ssenyondo wants his players to put a halt on their celebrations after their nail-biting last-gasp 2-1 win over Express on Wednesday and focus on today’s game as they embrace their silent march.

“The games are coming in quick and thick but we intend to handle one at a time and hopefully reach the finals,” Ssenyondo said this week .

Ssenyondo will pick lessons from their own journey where they have eliminated holders Vipers, Villa, Gaddafi and a narrow 2-1 escape against another third-division team Nebbi Central.

His Royals will have to be at their best to kill the game today to avoid any surprises when they visit Pajule at their den in Pader next week.

The northern side has taken good advantage of their home ground where they dispatched UPDF, Nsambya, Young Simba and Pakwach Young Stars.

“They (Pajule Lions) are eyeing the finals just like us and we have seen how impressive they have been this campaign, so we need to have the right approach, attitude and also be clinical in front of goal to stand better chances of playing in the finals,” Ssenyondo added.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinal - Saturday fixture (3pm)

Kitara vs. Pajule Lions – Masindi Stadium