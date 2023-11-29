Arm wrestling plans grand entry into Ugandan arena

After months of behind-the-scenes preparations, the Uganda Arm Wrestling Association is ready to stage its first competition.

Under the wings of the Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, arm wrestling will be one of the attractions at Mr Uganda Championship at Buziga Country Resort on Sunday.

Arm wrestling is a sport with two opponents who face each other with their bent elbows placed on a table and their like hands (right vs right or left vs left) firmly gripped. With their other hands firmly gripping the support bar beside the table, the contenders then attempt to force each other’s hand down to the table top. It is mostly called pinning the opponent, in a show of strength.

Many Ugandans have an idea about arm wrestling but few know it is a sport developed to the level of even seeking Olympic inclusion.

The arm wrestling association held a demonstration of the sport at the Central Region Bodybuilding Championship at Rest Gardens, Bweyogerere in September.

“But this time we want a fully-fledged competition, with several athletes in different categories,” said Tamale Ssali, one of the organisers and referees.

On November 18, Ssali and his team launched the sport at Kakungulu Memorial School, in Kibuli, where eight pairs, including two for girls registered for the Mr Uganda Championships.

Ssali and colleagues spent the past weekend in Gulu, where arm wrestlers were scheduled to perform. But the organisers abandoned the multi-sport event after a heavy evening downpour on Sunday. A similar event on the same date in Gayaza was a success.

“But we expect some of the guys from Gulu to take part in the Buziga event. Meanwhile, we expect eight pairs from Gayaza, including men and women. There is also a boy from Arua who is very good and interested,” Ssali said.