Astra Corporate sports league joins CSR band

Over 35 corporate companies have registered for the new Astra Corporate Sports Network, a league that will officially start on Sunday, March 24 at Makerere University Business School playground.

Team managers of over 30 corporate companies created this league on January 13 this year and the first outing will see teams compete in football before other disciplines.

The outings will run for the next nine months and the different sports categories including netball, basketball, woodball, volleyball, pool, athletics among others at various venues.

According to Corporate Sports Network’s inaugural chairperson Simeon Kawuma, the league will see different companies involved in a variety of sports disciplines in order to socialize but will also put corporate social responsibility at the forefront as they seek to benefit communities.

“The corporate social network is big on the corporate social responsibility front and will actively engage in projects that benefit the community such as helping schools, improving health among others,” he said.

He adds that by teams participating in the league, companies will be able to do branding for their commodities, marketing among other opportunities.

Meanwhile, individuals will gain fitness and bond while having fun.

Unlike the existing corporate leagues, this has been divided into two competitions with workers above 35 years old competing separately for fairness.

“We have two leagues including the 35 and above and also the normal games of those below this age to give fair competition for all,” Kawuma said.