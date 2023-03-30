Badgers ready to snake through challenges

Lugogo’s new hockey club Badgers, wants to fill the gap in the sport.

The club was started by players that formerly represented Makerere University (Mak) Stingers before they graduated from the institution.

“When players leave Mak, they feel they should also leave the team, perhaps for young players coming through,” Badgers striker Harold Ntale told Daily Monitor.

“So last year around the Weatherhead Open (June), I ran an idea that we need to keep the unity we created as Mak players.

This is because some like (current Badgers captain Julius Sseruyange) Julio had gone to Weatherhead, a couple had gone to (Kampala Hockey Club) Originals while others were quitting the sport altogether because they could not fit into other clubs.

We decided to enter the Open under the name Legends and the performance was encouraging,” Ntale added.

On pitch performance

They did not progress to the knockout stages but there was fight in the way they performed and that gave a picture of what they could manage if they kept together.

As the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) season started, most of these players came together while the need to strengthen forced an expansion in their vision too.

Players like Michael Kyangire joined from Makerere University Business School (Mubs) and Isaac Oryem was signed from Wananchi. And the two showed full value by scoring in their 2-2 opening draw with Mak Stingers on March 4 and the 3-1 loss to Rockets respectively.

Samuel Mpuuga is another addition, from Weatherhead, that has proved vital in their midfield but the season will be punctuated by ups and downs as the matches toughen and the ambitions of other teams grow.

“We are also venturing into talent development. We have two players that have joined from City High School while we nearly signed another four from (St. Charles Lwanga) Bukerere before they chose Originals. Hopefully, in future, we shall have some of our players go to the paying ranks in Italy,” Ntale said.

Tough road

Meanwhile, these friends have also realized that running a club is no mean feat. It requires finances that are not readily available and the push for sponsorship has not been rosy.

They have to pool resources to get kits, equipment and take care of participation fees.

Socially, Badgers feel the vibe in hockey is still low and they want to lift the general mood around the sport. That too will take some doing but they have players like Abott Birungi who are always lighting up the stands when they are not playing.

NHL Results

Match 1: Badgers 2-2 Makerere University

Match 2: Rockets 3-1 Badgers