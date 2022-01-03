Bodybuilding 2021: Year of new champions

Big win. Kariitwa. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • The newly crowned Mr Uganda had a tough outing as he finished third in his light heavyweight category.

It might take generations to match Ivan Byekwaso’s record as Uganda’s most decorated bodybuilder. Besides the international honours, the former footballer also won a record five Mr Uganda crowns before switching base to Munich, Germany, in 2016.

