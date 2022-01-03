Bodybuilding 2021: Year of new champions

It might take generations to match Ivan Byekwaso’s record as Uganda’s most decorated bodybuilder. Besides the international honours, the former footballer also won a record five Mr Uganda crowns before switching base to Munich, Germany, in 2016.

Isaac Mubikirwa attempted to match Byekwaso’s local record by winning three straight Mr Uganda events, but then switched to the United Arab Emirates, where the pastures are greener.

Even Andrew Ssenoga, Byekwaso’s immediate successor, also relocated to Germany.

This immigration trend has left the stage open for new champions and this year was even more unique.

First, Daniel Mwesigwa stunned competition by winning the 2021 Mr Kampala crown at Qibz Gym in Kyebando. Many doubted his victory, attributing it to biased judging.

Honestly, five of the six finalists were really good. And whoever had not won could have felt cheated. The most vocal among the losers was welterweight Godfrey Lubega, the 2019 champion, who had talked big ahead of this event.

To date, Lugeba has never come to terms with that defeat. But six months later he was again beaten to an even bigger prize – the Mr Uganda crown – at Horse Power Gym, November 20.

This time, Lubega was so sure of victory well aware that Mubikirwa, the three-time champ, was not in the race.

But John Ronald Kariitwa, whose first stage appearance was at the 2019 Mr Kampala, which Lubega won, put on the show of his life and the judges made no mistake.

The Swahili teacher-cum-footballer, Kariitwa had the best body symmetry courtesy of big and defined muscles on his lower and upper body.

His posing had also improved a lot. Twice, the judges matched him with Lubega and on both occasions Kariitwa looked better, by far.

Ladies show muscles

The light heavyweight attributed his victory to his team, led by sponsor Qin Li. The owner of Power Body Fit gym in Kyaliwajjala hired Kenyan legend Meshack Ocheng to coach Kariitwa online, through workouts, poses and diet.

Lubega was disappointed by the defeat, especially after some hard work, but admitted Kariitwa was the deserved victor.

Meanwhile, only two ladies hit the stage, with Sharon Nanyonjo beating Kauthara Namuju in the Women’s Physique.

2021 also marked the debut for bodybuilders with disability, as amputee Swafal Tamale made a cameo appearance at the Mr Kampala Championship.

Six months later he was joined on stage by Babu Babumba and Denis Mbaziira, who were only active in weightlifting and powerlifting before Tamale lost his right leg in a boda-boda accident last year.

The trio exuded potential in bodybuilding.

Two weeks after Mr Uganda Championship, Kariitwa, Lubega and company would flex muscles at the Mr 001 Champion in Mombasa, Kenya.

The newly crowned Mr Uganda had a tough outing as he finished third in his light heavyweight category. It was no better for his closest rival Lubega but the 2018 Mr Kampala Lameck Muwanga and Axam Kisekka saved Uganda’s day by winning their respective categories before finishing fifth and sixth in the overall final.

The winners

Mr Kampala: Daniel Mwesigwa

Mr Uganda: Ronald Kariitwa

Women’s Physique: Sharon Nanyonjo

Men’s Physique: Ivan Masakwe

Physically challenged

Swafal Tamale

Best in region