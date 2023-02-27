Budo show defensive strength to win KHC Festival

"Goals win you games, a good defence wins you titles" is a widely acknowledged and old sporting belief.

It made even more sense at the ninth edition of the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Schools' Festival held on Saturday at Kyaddondo SS - Matugga, where King's College Budo's defensive solidity earned them high esteem and the boy's trophy.

Budo, who had last won this competition at its inception in 2014, was not the most eye catching of teams. In fact they scored just twice from open play in five games but they had a strategy that could once again make them a force in hockey ahead of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association USSSA Games qualifiers and finals.

Namilyango College came with reputation and looked well drilled especially in set plays while Ntare School were feisty. Kyaddondo were propelled by a partisan crowd, perhaps the largest at any edition of the Festival, and one that braved the morning cold and afternoon heat not only to support their side but also learn the game.

They also had the tournament's most valuable player (MVP) Amr Sseruwagi and top scorer Muhammad Babu leading an entertaining side that attacked with verve.

But none of these sides could break down the resolve and defence set up by coach Ernest Musumba and his assistant Maurice Musamba, who badly needed to win this as they sought to give their school a good reason to host the 10th anniversary of this competition next year.

Budo conceded just once and early in their first game - a 1-1 draw with St. Mary's College Kisubi (Smack)'s top team in which Musumba earned a red card for stepping onto pitch and dropping his sunglasses as he celebrated the equalizer.

After that Musamba held the driving seat as they beat the hosts and drew with Ntare's junior side to earn just enough points to progress to the semi-finals with five points in Group A.

Shootouts galore



Musumba returned for the semis as Budo again kept to form to eliminate Ntare's senior side, which had topped Group B, in the shootouts to make the final, where they again met the hosts.

The hosts had needed four rounds of sudden death to eliminate 2022 champions Namilyango in the shootouts of the other pulsating semifinal.

Budo gave away chances in the final. How could they not against Babu and Sseruwagi! But their keeper Noel Mutatina stood on his head and also proved decisive in dim light, as the night set in, to save a penalty that helped them win 3-2 in the ensuing shootout.

By the way, Budo's girls' team also kept three clean sheets to finish level on three points with Kyaddondo. But they beat the latter in a shootout tie-breaker to make the finals. Here they again held St. Mary's College Namagunga to a 0-0 draw before losing 2-0 in the shootouts.



KHC Schools' Festival

Finals

B: King's College Budo 0(3)-0(2) Kyaddondo SS

G: St. Mary's Namagunga 0(2)-0(0) King's College Budo

Awards

MVP

B: Amr Sseruwagi (Kyaddondo)

G: Pauline Ninsiima (Namagunga)

Top Scorer

B: Muhammad Babu (Kyaddondo)

G: Pauline Ninsiima (Namagunga)

Best Goalkeeper

B: Noel Mutatina (Budo)