Buganda Royal free-fall blamed on managerial shift

In a sudden turn of events, Buganda Royal, thrice bridesmaids to Fufa Beach Soccer League holders St Lawrence University (SLAU), are staring at relegation.

Buganda Royal is fourth from bottom on a 11-team table, with three points from five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding 20.

The gradual decline is tagged by the club faithful to the managerial change that saw charismatic coach Tony Ssebagala relieved of his duties so that he concentrates on the league organising secretary role.

The coach had moonlighted as the league organiser for a while and it had caused uncomfort and accusations from other opposing teams forcing Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) to ban him from touchline duties and only guide the team before matchdays.

His deputy Fahd Jjingo took over the reins at the start of this season and has been greeted with a four-match lossing pattern that now stokes the flames of relegation.

"The boys are still trying to adapt to life under Jjingo and understanding his tactics as the new boss. It is still too early to worry because we are working around the clock to steady the ship in the second round and try to make it to the playoffs," Ssebagala told Daily Monitor.

On Sunday at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru, Buganda Royal lost 7-4 to Mutoola Beach in a tense match that had their star player Paul Lule, and Ssebagala in the 'stands' shown red card.

Sharif Apuuli (hattrick), Simon Peter Kijjo (brace) and Paul Nsenge (brace) scored for Salim Muwonge's Mutoola Beach while Hassan Luboyera (brace), Paul Kato (1)and Sharif Lubega netted for Buganda Royal.

In the yesteryears, Buganda Royal were not known for such wanting disciplinary records which expounds how low they have fallen this campaign.

SLAU in control

After six matches, Davis Nnono's four-time winners are back where they belong - the top. Now on 18 points, SLAU threaten to run away with the title after decimating Wolves 8-3 over the weekend. Baker Lukooya starred with four goals while Sulaiman Ochero(brace), Jonathan Kikonyogo (1) and M'

artin Kikambi (1) posted the other strikes. Baptist Male, Albert Olwenyi and Julius Ssentamu scored for the Wolves side that has accrued one point in six matches and sits second bottom.

Elsewhere, three-time winners Mubs thrashed Kiringente 6-3 to go fourth with 12 points from 15 matches.

Fufa Beach Soccer League

