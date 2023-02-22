Chandiga to try his luck at Chinese Masters

Caesar Chandiga, regarded as the most ruthless and in-form player in Uganda has been selected to represent the country at the World Heyball Masters Grand Final to be held from March 28-April 5 in Qinhuangdao, China.

Aged 24, Chandiga will take part in what is regarded as the most lucrative billiards sport in the world.

Formerly, the Chinese 8-ball pool, the sport has been renamed Heyball.

Chandiga was the best performer of the game’s version at the 2019 AAPA championship in Zambia and the pool association has offered him the free ticket extended by the Chinese organisers to the qualifiers.

In both events where he has played the eight-ball version of the game, he has reached the knockouts.

The qualifying round which is reserved for 16 overseas players, will take place between March 21-27. The 20 players will enter the grand finals where the minimum bonus stands at Shs10m. The overall cash prize for the winner is $730,000 (about Shs2.6b). In 2012, the winner’s cash prize was $315,000 (Shs1.1b).

“I am excited and honoured at the same time to be part of this championship,” Chandiga said in an interview.

Although he has only played the game in championship finals twice, Chandiga is optimistic he will give it his best shot.

“Apart from the fact that the balls and tables are bigger, it is almost the same as blackball,” Chandiga said.

Apart from the obvious, there are tactical differences too which Chandiga says he will manage.

Chandiga who?

Nicknamed the “Scorpion” for his stinging precise shots, the Moyo-born player started his career in Lira from where he qualified for the National Open. Gulu’s Dianah Gardens snapped him away to boost their Regional League campaign. And it was from here that CKI signed him for half season in 2018.

In 2019, pool enthusiast Hans Rugari signed him alongside Ongom to Ronz in Jinja. That same year Chandiga won the Temuseo Masters, an individual league for the top 20 players before emerging Clubs Knockout top scorer the same year as Ronz won the league. This year he joined the national team.

In his first international tournament, he was the best player for Uganda in the All Africa Pool Associations (AAPA) blackball individual championship in Mpumalanga, South Africa, winning bronze.

Pool King, Queen need help to compete in China

Ibrahim Sejjemba, probably the most adored player in the country, hopes to head to China for next month's World Heyball Masters Grand Finals but needs help getting there.

He has been playing pool since he was a boy and his passion was re-ignited when he played in Zambia as a semi-pro until last year.

On return, he won the Pool King title during a 64-man championship held in Kansanga.

Participating in the Heyball Grand Finals seems a long journey for him to reach the target of about Shs7m.

The invitation to Uganda, like any other African country in good stead with the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) was extended to one player leaving the others to find their means to the lucrative championship.

Rashida Mutesi, Uganda's top ranked female player, who is also the Pool Queen, is in the same boat as Sejjemba.

Well-wishers are trying to solicit funds for them to compete in Qinhuangdao. Should they raise the funds, each stands a chance to win the Shs2.6b cash prize.

World Heyball Masters

Where: Qinhuangdao, China

When: March 28-April 5, 23