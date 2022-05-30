Colts persevere to serve up seesaw challenge in swimming league

This season’s Uganda Swimming League (USL) is threatening to go down the wire.

It is either a competition none of these Altona Swim Club teams wants to win or all three; Colts, Talons and Astros can be praised for their resilience not to give in thus far.

Astros thought they were in a good place leading with 104 points when the league broke off two weeks ago.

But Colts made up that difference and some more to leave Astros trailing by 81 points when the competition resumed with six races last Friday at British School of Kampala in Muyenga.

“It is all about belief and teamwork,” Colts’ captain Tara Kisawuzi said after leading her side with some more jaw-dropping chases in the relays and a commanding lead in the individual 75m butterfly event.

Overall, Talons came top of the 75m fly heats with 279 points while Colts and Astros managed 252 and 147 respectively.

The latter’s cause on the day was not helped by disqualifications to three swimmers who cost the team 60 points for; alternating arms in their strokes and breaststroke kicks.

Colts kick it up

Colts’ ascendency started with winning the 12x75m freestyle relay ahead of Astros, whose swimmer Tasha Kisawuzi missed out after burning out in her 75m fly.

Talons were actually ahead but one of their swimmers failed to touch the wall during her second turn and the team was disqualified.

Tasha returned for the 13x25m fly relay but Astros and Talons were again penalized for breaststroke kicks and early take offs respectively. Only Colts put points on board.

Talons then won both the 4x125m and 13x25m free relays but Colts hang on to finish second ahead of Astros in both to maintain the day’s lead.

In between the free relays, Colts had almost surrendered a lead of more than 100 points, when they were disqualified for one hand touches in the 9x75m breaststroke relay.

Overall, these Altona swimmers were not as light in the water as they were before the break.

With the nationals coming up in just over a month, coach Erick Kisero believes he has his “work cut out to get them flying and in competition mode again.”

MATCHDAY 17 POINTS

Colts 512

Talons 479

Astros 327

Overall Standings

Colts 4,679

Talons 4,677