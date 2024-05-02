Company support pushing Okolong to greater heights

When Phillip Okolong got a job as a delivery truck driver for a distribution giant, nearly three years ago, he did not hide his passion for kickboxing and his dream to represent Uganda and win medals.

In more familiar scenarios, according to confessions from many athletes, Okolong would have been told to choose between the job and sports. But he was lucky that Kiboko Group of Companies, unlike many employers in Uganda, believes in a working environment that does not limit workers from exploring their talents.

What's more, when Okolong proved his commitment to work alongside his favourite sport, the company felt duty-bound to facilitate him.

"In Uganda it's almost impossible to do sports when you don't have a job. Yet most employers don't want us to do sports," Okolong told us, referring to his previous jobs. "I wish I came here much earlier. I enjoy my job as well as my talent, which I wish for every sportsman," he added with a smile.

“We strongly believe that organisation can contribute to the development of our country by supporting and empowering the youths through skills development," said Sanjeev Gupta, CEO Kiboko Group of Companies, who have distributed household items in Uganda for the last 32 years.

"Phillip, one of our workers, is an expert in karate and kickboxing and has been an inspiration to our staff and other drivers in the community. And he has invested his time in sharing his skills with them. So it’s our responsibility to him and to the country to develop the youths through sports; which is also good for their health."

Balancing work and play

A harmonious employer-employee relationship is the magic. Sanjeev said Kiboko is a very employee-friendly organisation but condemned Okolong as "a very committed individual who accomplishes his tasks within the time allotted to him."

"He also uses his personal time to train. And when he feels extra support like facilitation, and training, it’s our responsibility to provide it so that he follows his passion."

Okolong has been to almost every town in Uganda: Mbarara, Kabale, Lira, Gulu, Mbale, Soroti, Mityana, Mubende, Fort Portal Portal, Kasese, Bwera, Arua, etc.

Kiboko Group managing director Ramesh Baby during the event launch recently.

“I can drive upcountry, and reach at night, park and rest, then in the morning, I go for training in a nearby facility," Okolong said of his schedule.

And to those conflicted between work and sports, Okolong advises: “Be patient if things are not working out the way you want yet. And be close and open to your employers. Don’t just assume that they should know…explain to them.”

Beyond an individual

Yet supporting the efforts of just one fighter may not touch as many lives as the company would have wished to.Now, the support is extending to the entire sport of kickboxing.

So, Kiboko bought the idea of sponsoring the whole event, the East African Pro Arm Kickboxing Championship in which Okolong will be the main fighter, against Tanzanian Sunday Isabi at New Obligato on May 18, the same night heavyweight giants Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will pit Ugandans against opponents for neighbouring countries like Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan.

More so, Sanjeev called that a humble beginning that could set the pace for the company’s future partnerships with the entire sport of kickboxing.

"If we can inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and take care of their health, onthen I think we will have done our part," Sanjeev said.

Goal and coming fight

Okolong is a late developer. He started kickboxing around 2017. As an amateur, he briefly fought in Kenya before returning to City Hunters Club in Ggaba under his first coach Wandera Mugoya, who is also a renowned referee.



He has won medals and some trophies home and in Kenya.

"My dream is to be one of the renowned fighters from Uganda, representing my country and winning titles. I want Uganda to be recognized as a nation of fighters."

With barely three weeks to go that dream is in clear sight. Okolong, aka Kiboko, has been given time off work to focus on the fight preps. “I no longer drive upcountry; most of the time I am training and fixing the other needs for the fight.

During the day, he trains at work and in the evening, he joins his trainer Wandera Mugoya in Ggaba.

"Very soon I will be in the finest shape because I want to knock out that Tanzanian.

Mid-week Okolong was in Tororo, his home town, trying to woo his homies to travel to Kampala for the fight.

Future endeavours

If Okolong insists on his career goals, flying for international fights will be inevitable. That would mean more days away from work, for training and travelling. But that will not bother his employers for now.

"We shall handle that when it comes. Otherwise, the entire management will be the happiest to have helped him achieve his dreams. And not only him, but all the other youngsters who will like to follow his path," Sanjeev said with an assuring smile.

"It will also boost the other employees to give their best to the company after realising it does not shortchange them."

Latif Walugembe, the event organiser, said Kiboko’s input comes at the right time when kickboxing is struggling to regain its legitimacy after the National Council of Sports revoked its registration certificate in 2021.