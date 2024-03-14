Corporate Games to create family-friendly atmosphere

The Corporate Games' latest addition of a family-filled atmosphere is a brutal reminder that it’s all fun and games until one realise that people in the corporate world spend most of their working time away from family even during their leisure.

According to Ian Rumanyika, the Chairman of Corporate Games Uganda, this year’s edition of the multi-sport games will attempt to create a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the season.

He said that the highly anticipated season will feature new sports such as go-karting and a children's league. This will be in addition to dominant games such as football, chess, woodball, athletics, netball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, paintball and tug-of-war, among others.

Go-karting will be held at Kitintale while the children's zone will be gazetted with fun games.

"We want an environment that allows participants to have time with their family during the games," he said.

Rumanyika explained that Joe Kigozi Academy, a football academy based at Panamera in Naguru, will take charge of the children's zone with an organised football league for children of the corporates that will include other fun activities.

The Corporate Games season opened on Sunday at Bishop Cyprian Kihangire SS in Luzira where 33 organisations took part.

Apophia Tumwine, the Commissioner of Human Resource at the Judiciary, was among the high-profile executives at the event including Joe Kigozi, the deputy Group CEO Next Media.

Tumwine applauded the platform that helps to increase the productivity of employees while creating new networks.

For her appearance and five-minute show on the pitch, the Judiciary was awarded five points, a move that encourages top executives from participating teams to attend and cheer their players.