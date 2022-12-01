Cyclists ride in honour of Late Owaraga

Businesses came to standstill in Pallisa town and other surrounding areas as the Uganda Cycling Association (UCA) held a race in honour of William Owaraga, the deceased former permanent secretary in the ministry of works and transport.

It was a pioneer race in Paliisa and Owaraga's family was heavily involved. Owaraga, an avid cyclist, died in 2020 at the age of 90.

The race was flagged off by Pallisa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Majid Dhikusoka who represented the NRM Vice chairman for eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula at Busitema University-Pallisa campus.



While flagging off the competition, Dhikusoka noted that it was more than just competition.

“Owaraga’s passion and love for the country was like no other. His goal was to see the sport grow such that home grown talent can compete at an international level,”Dhikusoka said.

Silver Owaraga (son to the late), said that it was indeed an honour to carry on with the ties and relations with UCA. “It is beneficial to have a race in honour of the late Owaraga who according to us had the sports and Uganda at heart,” he said.

Several elite riders and locals took part.

Aziz Sempijja, Kevin Nakato, David Matovu, Shafik Mugalu and Erukan Muwonge took part in the elite race.

Four women raced too from Busitema university-Pallisa campus to Tirinyi trading centre along Kampala-Tirinyi highway.

Sam Muwonge, the UCA president, said they need more women in cycling.

“Cycling is important but some people lack knowledge and equipment. We are here to give technical and guidance,” Muwonge noted.

William Kato, the overall winner, attributed his success to preparation.

"I have been in the mountains of Kabale training," Kato bellowed. Davis Matovu was second.

Nakato, winner of the women's category, urged more women to join the sport.