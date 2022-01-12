Djokovic admits 'errors' in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a break during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open at the Melbourne Park tennis centre in Melbourne on January 12, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Border agents rejected his exemption saying a recent infection did not qualify, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre. 

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and in his behaviour after a claimed coronavirus infection as he battled to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam.

