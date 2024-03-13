Excitement at second disc golf championship

You can confidently say we are not yet there but the indication is that it will not be too long before some Ugandan talent arrives at the grand stage of professional disc golf.

When Ndejje University hosted Saturday’s Green Zone Disc Golf Championship, at the only standard 18-hole disc golf facility in Uganda, the scores were indicative of what the future holds.

Nine participants across all categories put up under-54 par performances to the delight of organisers.

The stiffest competition was in the men's open category where four participants carded below 54 par throws. The winner Godfrey Tuhaise threw the discs 47 times to register a -7 under-par score while silver medallist Jackson Welo came with -6 followed by Yona Kanyesigye (-5) and Ofer Avner (-2).

Frank Mugisha carded 47 to register under par 7 to win the U18 category, so was Precious Tendo Nakato, who won the girls' event with two under par.

Jim Muwanguzi, who won the U12 carded 50 for a minus four under-par performance while Derrick Tumusiime (-5) and Ethan Mpuuga (-4) went head-to-head in the U10 event.

"These are very impressive results," said Israel Muwanguzi, the tournament director.

"Our players have improved greatly, partly due to the availability of a permanent course at Ndejje and the growing passion of the players," Muwanguzi, a senior member of the Woodball Cranes, said.

The one-day event attracted 116 participants, most of them school-going children

Disc golf, similar to golf, where players throw a disc at a target, was introduced in Uganda during the East African University Games at Ndejje in 2022 by deputy prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga.

"This game has all the potential for growth as it is non-discriminative regarding age and athletic abilities. Less than two years since it was launched, this is our second event and we hope to organise more," said Latimer Muwanguzi, a clergy who introduced the game in Uganda.

The game's development is under the auspices of US-based Not for Profit Organisation Paul McBeth Foundation who funded the construction of an 18-hole course at Ndejje and another 9-hole course at an orphanage in Katosi, Mukono District.

Ndejje Green Zone Championship

Mixed amateur 1 (Par 54)

Godfrey Tuhaise - 47

Jackson Welo - 48

Yona Kanyesigye - 49

Women's amateur 1

Janet Patience Namutebi - 66

Grace Nakanaabi - 66

Diana Nanyanzi - 72

U18 - boys

Frank Mugisha - 47

Emmanuel Longole - 54

Dylan Mugabi - 54

U18 - girls

Precious Tendo Nakato - 52

Nahia Cherukut - 54

Janel Nakato 56

U15 - boys

Grace Muwanguzi - 54

Arthur Tendo Ssebuguzi - 55

Timothy Muwanguzi - 56

U15 - girls

Winny Bonzara - 59

Brenda Ahimbisibwe - 63

Maria Nanyange - 67

U12 - boys

Jim Muwanguzi - 50

Ivan Kaddu - 66

Denilson Kintu - 67

U10 - boys

Derrick Tumusiime - 49

Ethan Mpuuga - 50