Eyaru eager to show off Netball Test Series success in league

KCCA Netball Club captain Irene Eyaru earned the Best Shooter’s plaque at the Netball Test Series in South Africa with the She Cranes in March.

The prolific shooter is not about to get over her hard work, and as her team returns to court tomorrow for their first National Netball League game against UPDF in Bombo, Eyaru believes her experience from the national team will come in handy.

Eyaru, who after the Test Series told Daily Monitor she was eying professional ranks believes her game improvement can help her team win this season’s trophy.

“We have trained really hard. Personally I will use my experience,” said Eyaru.

Eyaru will have She Cranes company on her side in defender Shaffie Nalwanja, who picked up a match award in one of the games as well as Shadiah Nassanga, a youngster that acquainted her self very well as a shooter.

“Ever since we returned, we have shared knowledge with teammates and our team has gone on improving,” Eyaru said.

“We respect all teams. No team can be undermined in this league but we are also stronger,” she said.

Eyaru, who started playing for KCCA in 2014 before having her debut on the She Cranes in 2015, is among the long serving players on the team and is eager to see KCCA win their first league trophy.

“In 2019 , we were the second. I believe we can now claim the league honours.

